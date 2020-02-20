TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 246,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

