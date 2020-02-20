Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

