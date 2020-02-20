LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE LCII opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $115.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

