Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

