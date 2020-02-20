ValuEngine Upgrades Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNAV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $282.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telenav by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telenav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telenav by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Telenav by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Telenav by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

