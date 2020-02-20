Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $411.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.91. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 420,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

