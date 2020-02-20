Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $411.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.91. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.
