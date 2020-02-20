Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Moderna stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

