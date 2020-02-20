Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

