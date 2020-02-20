ValuEngine Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Sell

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,159,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 129,152 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.