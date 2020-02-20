ValuEngine Downgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Strong Sell

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

