ValuEngine Downgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Strong Sell

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
Shares of NYSE SID opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
