Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $344.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.