Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

