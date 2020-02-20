Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.
Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.
