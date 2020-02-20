National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NBHC opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. National Bank has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. National Bank’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Bank by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

