Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $132.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.