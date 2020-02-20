Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,978 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,872,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of BHC opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

