Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

