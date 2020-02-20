Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $110.11 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

