Bessemer Group Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

