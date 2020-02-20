Bessemer Group Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

