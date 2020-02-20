Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of LSI opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $119.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.