2,240 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

