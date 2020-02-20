Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $392.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

