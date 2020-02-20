Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.