Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.