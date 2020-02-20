Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 313,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

