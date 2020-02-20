Bessemer Group Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 183.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Carnival by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

