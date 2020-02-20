910 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ResMed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in ResMed by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

