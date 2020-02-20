Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.61% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

