Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after buying an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.