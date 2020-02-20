Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 186,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Covanta by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

CVA stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.00 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

