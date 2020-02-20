Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $263,705.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

JBL opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

