Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 27.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 149.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,262 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 12.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 137,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

NID stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.