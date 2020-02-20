3,799 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

