Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 213,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

