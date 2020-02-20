Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

