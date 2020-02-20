Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $156,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 131,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.