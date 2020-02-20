Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

ADSK opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $211.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

