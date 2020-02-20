Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $799,000.

DFNL opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

