Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $823,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.03 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

