James H. Hoffmeister Sells 2,186 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Visa stock opened at $213.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

