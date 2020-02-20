James H. Hoffmeister Sells 2,186 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Visa stock opened at $213.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
