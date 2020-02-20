Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,023 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,467. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

