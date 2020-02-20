California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Unitil worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Unitil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

