Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of EIG opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

