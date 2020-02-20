California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VNDA. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

