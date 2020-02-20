Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $506,817.80 in Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Cfra upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

