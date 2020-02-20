Larry Lee Ellis Sells 1,050 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $392.15 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average of $414.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.