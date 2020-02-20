Richard Williams Sells 29,510 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 29,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$361,497.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,802,865.50.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 44.77, a current ratio of 44.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.59.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

