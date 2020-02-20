Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,333,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,001,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,354,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,144,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.
