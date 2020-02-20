Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,333,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,001,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,354,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,144,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

