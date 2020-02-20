Eric J. Cremers Sells 7,145 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCH stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.