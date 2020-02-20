Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $267,343.32 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackbaud stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLKB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

